    Weekly news round-up Hyundai Exter launch date, Suzuki Jimny prices, and Gloster special edition

    Jay Shah

    Weekly news round-up Hyundai Exter launch date, Suzuki Jimny prices, and Gloster special edition

    As we near the end of May, the automobile segment has witnessed several new car launches, updates on the upcoming ones, and announcements that could help you while deciding on your next car. Read on to know the launch date of Jimny, MG Gloster’s new Black Storm edition, and more details about Hyundai Exter

    New car launches

    Tata Altroz CNG

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The week kick-started with the launch of Altroz CNG. Priced from Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the CNG version of the hatchback is available in six variants and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 103Nm of peak torque. 

    Nissan Magnite Geza Edition

    Nissan India launched a special Geza Edition of the Magnite compact SUV. Slotted between the XL and XV variants, the Magnite Geza has a price tag of Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It packs in features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with JBL speakers, beige upholstery, and ambient lights. 

    Updated Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The entry-level sedan, A-Class Limousine has received its first facelift. Launched in a single A200 variant, the updated A-Class now wears a new grille, re-profiled fore and aft bumpers, and a new design for 17-inch alloy wheels. The new A-Class Limousine is priced at Rs. 45.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside the luxury sedan, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ has also been updated and now carries a bumped-up price of Rs. 92.50 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    BMW Z4 M40i launched

    Right Front Three Quarter

    BMW India has launched the new Z4 M40i Roadster in India. The two-door drop-top is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. For 2023, the Z4 gets a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, new 19-inch alloys, and a new paint scheme.

    Suzuki Jimny launch date 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    We all have seen the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It’s going to be offered in two variants, is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and the bookings have opened for Rs. 25,000. The only wait now is the prices of the Jimny. Maruti has confirmed that the prices will be announced on 7 June

    Hyundai Exter launch date revealed

    After several teaser videos, sketch images, and the reveal of engine specifications, Hyundai has revealed the launch date of the Exter. It will be launched in India on 10 July, 2023. The Exter will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, will be offered in a CNG variant, and will be festooned with features such as an electric sunroof, a dash camera, and six airbags. 

    MG Gloster special edition teased

    Rear View

    MG’s flagship SUV, Gloster will be offered in a new special edition soon. To be launched on 29 May and called Black Storm, this one will be painted in a black hue and will get red accents inside out. It will also get a new grille with mesh pattern and is likely to sit at the apex of the variant line-up.

