Nissan Magnite Geza Edition launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.39 lakh

Nissan India has officially launched the Magnite Geza Edition in the country with a price tag of Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version is available in a single 1.0-litre non-turbo manual variant across five colours.

Bookings for the Magnite Geza Edition commenced earlier this month for Rs. 11,000 and deliveries of this sub-four metre SUV’s new version are expected to begin soon. The model gets feature updates in the form of a JBL-sourced music system, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting with app-based controls, wireless Android Auto, a reverse parking camera, beige upholstery (optional), and a shark-fin antenna.

Under the hood, the 2023 Nissan Magnite Geza Edition is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol motor with an output of 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This motor is mated only with a five-speed manual transmission. In terms of colours, the Magnite Geza Edition is available in five choices: Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Strom White, Sandstone Brown, and Onyx Black.