CarWale
    AD

    MG Gloster Black Storm edition teased; to be launched soon

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,053 Views
    MG Gloster Black Storm edition teased; to be launched soon

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    - To get ‘Black Storm’ badge inside out

    MG Motor India has teased a new special edition of its flagship SUV, Gloster. To be called ‘Black Storm’, the teaser released by the automaker flaunts a ‘Black Storm’ badge on the front fender and is most likely to be offered in a Metal Black exterior shade. 

    Gloster Black Storm edition – What to expect?

    MG Gloster Right Side View

    While the teaser reveals few details, we can expect the Gloster Black Storm edition to sport a black shade and blacked-out elements. We also expect it to get black alloy wheels and a similar treatment on the front grille. Furthermore, the special edition could also sport a new interior theme with different leather upholstery.

    Gloster Black Storm edition – Engine details

    The Gloster was recently updated with a BS6 2-compliant diesel powertrain. This includes a 2.0-litre diesel engine in turbo and twin-turbo versions. Both mills are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

    Will it rival the Tata Safari Dark edition?

    The Tata Safari sits a segment lower than the MG Gloster. However, visually, the dark edition of the Safari also boasts similar visual highlights such as black exterior paint, blacked-out elements, and a special edition badge inside out.

    MG Gloster Image
    MG Gloster
    Rs. 32.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan Magnite Geza Edition launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.39 lakh
     Next 
    Updated Lexus LC500h Coupe launched in India at Rs. 2.39 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Gloster Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Gloster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 39.52 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 40.70 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 38.88 Lakh
    PuneRs. 39.76 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 40.63 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 36.72 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 39.67 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 38.03 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 37.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Gloster Black Storm edition teased; to be launched soon