MG Gloster Black Storm edition teased; to be launched soon

- Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

- To get ‘Black Storm’ badge inside out

MG Motor India has teased a new special edition of its flagship SUV, Gloster. To be called ‘Black Storm’, the teaser released by the automaker flaunts a ‘Black Storm’ badge on the front fender and is most likely to be offered in a Metal Black exterior shade.

Gloster Black Storm edition – What to expect?

While the teaser reveals few details, we can expect the Gloster Black Storm edition to sport a black shade and blacked-out elements. We also expect it to get black alloy wheels and a similar treatment on the front grille. Furthermore, the special edition could also sport a new interior theme with different leather upholstery.

Gloster Black Storm edition – Engine details

The Gloster was recently updated with a BS6 2-compliant diesel powertrain. This includes a 2.0-litre diesel engine in turbo and twin-turbo versions. Both mills are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Will it rival the Tata Safari Dark edition?

The Tata Safari sits a segment lower than the MG Gloster. However, visually, the dark edition of the Safari also boasts similar visual highlights such as black exterior paint, blacked-out elements, and a special edition badge inside out.