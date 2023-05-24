Hyundai Exter to be launched in India on 10 July; gets a sunroof

- Exter prices in India to be revealed in July

- To get a first-in-segment electric sunroof

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has officially confirmed that it will launch the Exter B-SUV in the country on 10 July. The carmaker has also revealed the key feature highlights of the model, which will come equipped with an electric sunroof and a dashcam with dual cameras among others.

In the features department, the new Exter will feature an electric sunroof (first-in-segment) with voice commands and a dashcam with dual cameras. The latter features a 2.31-inch LCD display, smartphone app-based connectivity, and multiple recording modes such as Driving (normal), Event (safety), and Vacation (time-lapse). Elsewhere, it will get features such as six airbags, H-shaped LED DRLs, a dual-tone paintjob, roof rails, projector headlamps, LED tail lights, faux skid plates, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The 2023 Hyundai Exter will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with manual and AMT units. Also up for offer will be a CNG version. The micro-SUV will be available in seven variants and nine colours.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “When you think outside, the canvas is unlimited and we have equipped Hyundai Exter with just the right features that let you soak in the sights and capture those memorable experiences on the go. After receiving a terrific customer response on the images released so far, we are delighted to announce that Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on 10 July this year.”