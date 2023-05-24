CarWale
    2023 Mercedes-AMG A45 S4MATIC+ launched in India at Rs.92.50 lakh

    Desirazu Venkat

    2023 Mercedes-AMG A45 S4MATIC+ launched in India at Rs.92.50 lakh
    • First major update for automaker’s hot hatchback in India
    • 2.0-litre Turbocharged petrol engine

    Launched in India

    The 2023 Mercedes-AMG A45 S4MATIC+ has been launched in India at Rs.92.50 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). This is the first major update for the German automaker’s most powerful hatchback since it was launched in India in 2021. 

    Four-cylinder madness 

    Powering the A45AMG is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 306bhp/400Nm. You get a mild-hybrid system producing an additional 13bhp and all this is mated to an eight-speed AMG speedshift transmission. Lastly, as the name suggests, it gets 4MATIC AWD technology with AMG torque control. 

    Mercedes-Benz Dashboard

    Tech fest in the cabin 

    Standard features in the cabin include dual digital displays, Alcantara interiors, power seats, power IRVM, AMG badging in the dashboard and centre console as well as AMG embossed into the headrests. New to the car are capacitive touch controls for the steering. The infotainment system is Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible while the charge from the USB port has been boosted by 20 per cent. 

    Striking exteriors 

    Mercedes has fitted the AMG Crest in the middle of the front badge underlining the strong while the front end is enhanced with headlamps of a new design along with an AMG-specific radiator design. 

    Competition for the A45 AMG 

    The A45 has no real rivals in terms of body style but in terms of pricing competes with the Audi S5 Sportback and the BMW M340i.         

