New Hyundai Exter to be offered in nine colours and seven variants

- Exter to come with petrol and CNG fuel options

- The Punch rival will be launched in the coming months

Hyundai Exter bookings open

Earlier today, Hyundai India commenced bookings of the Exter for Rs. 11,000 ahead of its launch that will take place in the coming months. The carmaker has also revealed the exterior design of the B-SUV that will rival the likes of the Tata Punch.

New Hyundai Exter variants

The petrol-powered version of the Exter will be available in seven variants, namely EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. The CNG version will be limited to the S and SX variants.

2023 Exter colours

The Exter will be offered in nine paintjobs. Of these, the mono tone options are Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, and Titan Grey. Also up for offer are three dual-tone colours: Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.

All-new Hyundai Exter engine and specifications

The Exter, which will sit below the Venue in the brand’s SUV range, will be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. This motor is expected to develop 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. There will also be a CNG version, which is likely to generate an output of 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, while an AMT unit is available as an option.