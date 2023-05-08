Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport prices hiked by up to Rs. 43,000

- Is offered in three variants

- Gets a sole 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Mahindra launched the BS6 Phase 2 XUV300 TurboSport in India in March, 2023. Now, the manufacturer has revised the prices of the SUV. The car is offered in three trims – W6, W8, and W8(O) with monotone and dual-tone colour options.

The W8(O) variant receives the maximum hike of Rs. 43,000 followed by the dual-tone variant of the same trim which receives a hike of Rs. 40,400. The W6 and W8 variants get dearer by Rs. 36,400 and Rs. 37,300 respectively.

Under the hood, the XUV300 TurboSport is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol engine that is tuned to produce 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and delivers a claimed 250Nm of torque with an over-boost function. Moreover, this motor is now BS6 Phase-2 and RDE norms-compliant.

The following are the revised ex-showroom prices of the SUV:

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W6 – Rs. 10.71 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 – Rs. 12.02 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 dual tone – Rs. 12.14 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8(O) – Rs. 13.18 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8(O) dual tone – Rs. 13.30 lakh