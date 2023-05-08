CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport prices hiked by up to Rs. 43,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport prices hiked by up to Rs. 43,000

    - Is offered in three variants

    - Gets a sole 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine 

    Mahindra launched the BS6 Phase 2 XUV300 TurboSport in India in March, 2023. Now, the manufacturer has revised the prices of the SUV. The car is offered in three trims – W6, W8, and W8(O) with monotone and dual-tone colour options.

    The W8(O) variant receives the maximum hike of Rs. 43,000 followed by the dual-tone variant of the same trim which receives a hike of Rs. 40,400. The W6 and W8 variants get dearer by Rs. 36,400 and Rs. 37,300 respectively.

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the XUV300 TurboSport is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol engine that is tuned to produce 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and delivers a claimed 250Nm of torque with an over-boost function. Moreover, this motor is now BS6 Phase-2 and RDE norms-compliant. 

    The following are the revised ex-showroom prices of the SUV:

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W6 – Rs. 10.71 lakh

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 – Rs. 12.02 lakh

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 dual tone – Rs. 12.14 lakh

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8(O) – Rs. 13.18 lakh

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8(O) dual tone – Rs. 13.30 lakh 

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.77 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.29 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.57 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.77 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.28 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.95 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.08 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.53 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.94 Lakh

