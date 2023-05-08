CarWale
    AD

    EXCLUSIVE: Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition prices in India start at Rs. 11.85 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    7,244 Views
    EXCLUSIVE: Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition prices in India start at Rs. 11.85 lakh

    - The Sonet Aurochs Edition is based on the HTX variant

    - Offered across two powertrain options

    Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: What is it?

    Kia India has pulled the covers off the Sonet Aurochs Edition, with prices in India starting at Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition version is based on the HTX variant and gets cosmetic updates on the outside.

    New Sonet Aurochs Edition: Exterior design

    Kia Sonet Left Side View

    The Sonet Aurochs Edition is offered in four colours: Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, and Glacier White Pearl. Similar to the previously offered Anniversary Edition, it gets Tangerine accents on the front and rear skid plates, centre wheel caps, grille, door garnish, and side skid plates. Also up for offer is a blacked-out grille with Aurochs Edition emblem, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and LED tail lights.

    2023 Sonet Aurochs Edition: Interior and features

    The interiors of the Sonet special edition get features in the form of an electric sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, remote engine start function, smart key with push-button start, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, drive and traction modes, and four airbags. 

    Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Engine and specifications

    Kia Sonet Grille

    Powering the special edition of the Sonet are the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. An iMT unit is standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit are available as options. The petrol motor generates 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, while the diesel mill produces 114bhp and 250Nm of torque.

    Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Prices and variants

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.0 Petrol iMTRs. 11.85 lakh
    Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.0 Petrol DCTRs. 12.39 lakh
    Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.5 Diesel iMTRs. 12.65 lakh
    Sonet Aurochs Edition 1.5 Diesel ATRs. 13.45 lakh

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso available with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in May 2023
     Next 
    New Hyundai Exter to be offered in nine colours and seven variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.42 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.82 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.11 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.26 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.65 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.99 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.00 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.64 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • EXCLUSIVE: Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition prices in India start at Rs. 11.85 lakh