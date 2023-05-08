EXCLUSIVE: Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition prices in India start at Rs. 11.85 lakh

- The Sonet Aurochs Edition is based on the HTX variant

- Offered across two powertrain options

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: What is it?

Kia India has pulled the covers off the Sonet Aurochs Edition, with prices in India starting at Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition version is based on the HTX variant and gets cosmetic updates on the outside.

New Sonet Aurochs Edition: Exterior design

The Sonet Aurochs Edition is offered in four colours: Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, and Glacier White Pearl. Similar to the previously offered Anniversary Edition, it gets Tangerine accents on the front and rear skid plates, centre wheel caps, grille, door garnish, and side skid plates. Also up for offer is a blacked-out grille with Aurochs Edition emblem, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and LED tail lights.

2023 Sonet Aurochs Edition: Interior and features

The interiors of the Sonet special edition get features in the form of an electric sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, remote engine start function, smart key with push-button start, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, drive and traction modes, and four airbags.

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Engine and specifications

Powering the special edition of the Sonet are the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. An iMT unit is standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit are available as options. The petrol motor generates 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, while the diesel mill produces 114bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Prices and variants

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):