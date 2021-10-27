New Hyundai Creta facelift spotted in Indonesia ahead of unveil next month

- The facelifted Hyundai Creta is likely to be unveiled at GIIAS 2021

- The updated model could arrive in India next year

Hyundai continues testing the Creta facelift ahead of its debut that is expected to take place at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) next month. A new set of spy images reveal a camouflaged test mule on the streets of Indonesia.

We already know that the facelifted Hyundai Creta will get a front design inspired by its elder sibling, the Tuscon. At the front, the model features a new ‘parametric jewel grille’ with integrated LED DRLs, flanked by a set of bumper-mounted, vertically-stacked headlamps on either side. The bonnet and the bumper also receive a slight tweak to their design, while the alloy wheels have been carried over from the outgoing version.

The posterior of the Hyundai Creta facelift will get a repositioned stop light that moves from the tail-gate to the integrated spoiler. We expect no other changes to the exterior design of the model. Inside, the updated Creta could arrive with refreshed upholstery and new features, details of which are not available at the moment.

Upon arrival in India, the Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to feature the same set of engine and transmission options as the current model on sale in the country. These include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The company recently teased the Creta facelift in the form of official sketches, and you can read all about it here.