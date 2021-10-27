CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Hyundai Creta facelift spotted in Indonesia ahead of unveil next month

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    997 Views
    New Hyundai Creta facelift spotted in Indonesia ahead of unveil next month

    - The facelifted Hyundai Creta is likely to be unveiled at GIIAS 2021

    - The updated model could arrive in India next year

    Hyundai continues testing the Creta facelift ahead of its debut that is expected to take place at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) next month. A new set of spy images reveal a camouflaged test mule on the streets of Indonesia.

    Right Side View

    We already know that the facelifted Hyundai Creta will get a front design inspired by its elder sibling, the Tuscon. At the front, the model features a new ‘parametric jewel grille’ with integrated LED DRLs, flanked by a set of bumper-mounted, vertically-stacked headlamps on either side. The bonnet and the bumper also receive a slight tweak to their design, while the alloy wheels have been carried over from the outgoing version.

    The posterior of the Hyundai Creta facelift will get a repositioned stop light that moves from the tail-gate to the integrated spoiler. We expect no other changes to the exterior design of the model. Inside, the updated Creta could arrive with refreshed upholstery and new features, details of which are not available at the moment.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Upon arrival in India, the Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to feature the same set of engine and transmission options as the current model on sale in the country. These include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The company recently teased the Creta facelift in the form of official sketches, and you can read all about it here.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Motor India opens new service centre in Bangalore
     Next 
    Land Rover unveils brand new Range Rover

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5695 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.06 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.30 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.15 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5695 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Creta facelift spotted in Indonesia ahead of unveil next month