    MG Motor India opens new service centre in Bangalore

    Jay Shah

    - MG aims to expand its presence to 300 touchpoints across the country

    - MG to have 25 service facilities in Karnataka by the end of 2021

    MG Motor India has expanded its footprint in Karnataka with the inauguration of a new service facility in Mahadevpura, Bangalore. The newly opened touchpoint reflects the overall look and feel of the carmaker’s customer approach.

    With this facility, MG Motor India now has a total of 21 touchpoints in Karnataka and plans to expand further to 25 touchpoints in the state by the end of this year. The carmaker has a total of 292 centres across the country and aims to reach 300 touchpoints by the end of 2021.

    In other news, MG recently hiked the prices of the Hector, Hector Plus, and the Gloster by up to Rs 50,000. To know the latest prices of these SUVs, click here. MG Motor India’s latest offering is the mid-size Astor SUV that has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the MG Astor and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Commenting at the inauguration, Pankaj Parkar, Director, Dealer Development, MG Motor India, said, “The inauguration of MG Mahadevpura is aligned with our plans to expand retail presence closer to prospective customers in Bangalore. The facility will provide all the requirements including sales, service, spare parts and accessories.”

    New Hyundai Creta facelift spotted in Indonesia ahead of unveil next month

