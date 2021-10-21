Hyundai Creta Facelift first design sketches revealed

- Will get a new parametric jewel grille

- Likely to be introduced in India sometime in 2022

It has been over a year since Hyundai launched the new-generation Creta in India and the Korean carmaker is back to the drawing table giving the SUV a facelift. However, it’s the Indonesian market that will get the updated model first, followed by our country sometime next year. Let’s take a look at the first design sketches.

The first thing to catch our attention is the Tucson-derived taller and wider front grille that Hyundai calls ‘parametric jewel grille’. It makes the Creta look sportier and edgier and is a step-up from the conventional grille with horizontal chrome slats. Other interesting elements are the grille-integrated headlamps and DRLs that mingle with the design when turned off. Besides this, the bumpers also appear to have been revised with repositioned housing for the front fog lamps.

Moving to the side, the Creta looks similar to the outgoing model with a flat roofline, broad C-pillar, and slightly protruding rear wheel haunch. While the boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps have been retained, the boot-mounted stop lamp is now placed on the roof leaving a small groove on the tailgate.

Inside, the overall layout and design of the cabin remain unaltered. The dashboard along with door pads are likely to get a dual-tone theme. At the centre, the console-mounted infotainment system is retained, the size of which is likely to vary across markets and variants. Also seen in the design sketch is a four-spoke steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, gear knob with silver surrounds, vertical aircon vents to the sides and horizontal ones at the centre.

More specific details as to the specifications and features will be known at a future date. The Hyundai Creta facelift will be initially produced and sold in Indonesia and is expected to be introduced in India sometime in 2022.