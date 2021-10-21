MG Astor sold out for 2021, new bookings to be delivered in 2022

- MG aims to deliver 5,000 Astor units in 2021

- Customers can now book the Astor for 2022

- Available in two petrol engine options – 1.3-litre 220 Turbo and 1.5-litre VTi engine

MG Motor opened bookings for the Astor SUV in India today. Within minutes, all the Astor units for 2021 were sold out. The company plans to deliver 5,000 units this year and the deliveries for the same will commence from 1 November. Interested customers can book the Astor for 2022 via MG dealerships or the official MG website.

The vehicle is available in multiple variant options, such as – Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, Sharp (O). The newly added Sharp (O) variant gets ADAS with Level 2 Autonomous Technology that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, speed assist, lane keep assist, and lane departure prevention. To learn more about the newly launched top-spec variant, click here.

Mechanically, MG offers the Astor in two petrol engine options – a 1.3-litre 220 Turbo and a 1.5-litre VTi engine. The 1.3-litre 220 Turbo engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic torque converter to produce 138bhp at 5,600rpm and 220Nm of torque at 3,600rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre VTi engine generates 108bhp at 6,000rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT option. To learn more about the MG Astor in detail, click here.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “MG Astor is a premium mid-segment SUV with elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology. We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year.”

