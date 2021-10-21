BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport Carbon Edition launched in India at Rs 66.30 lakh

-Exterior carbon fibre elements

-Available for booking from today

The BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport Carbon Edition has been launched in India at Rs 66.30 lakh (all-India ex-showroom). It’s a locally assembled version of the German automaker’s mid-size sedan with exterior carbon fibre elements on the fascia, kidney grille and ORVMs. The 18-inch wheels have been painted in jet black while the rear spoiler has been trimmed out in carbon fibre. It is available in an exclusive Alpine white paint scheme.

The interior is standard BMW 5 Series fare but has been trimmed out in a cognac black with contrast stitching. Features include multi-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Power seats, full digital display with HUD and 360-degree camera.

The 530i in the name is derived from a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that produces 248bhp/350Nm. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that powers the rear wheels.

For the BMW 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’, BMW India Financial Services will offer an all-inclusive monthly drive-away price of INR 89,999 with assured buyback after four years and flexible end-of-term options. Customised and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful premium executive sedans in India. This timeless machine has always kept our customers enthralled in equal measures of power and play. Now with the new ‘Carbon Edition’, the BMW 5 Series has upped the excitement once again in its segment. The distinct dark carbon exterior elements stir the emotions of a raw, unadulterated sporty driving experience. Combined with the most dynamic petrol engine and innovative technology features of BMW 530i M Sport, it promises an unforgettable drive.”