    2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition - Top 6 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,527 Views
    2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition - Top 6 highlights

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently launched the Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India. It is offering this as a complementary package over the ex-showroom price of a regular trim, and for a limited time. So what all do you get more if you opt for this special edition? Here are the top six additions that a prospective buyer can benefit from.

    1. A 360-degree camera

    Most cars are now offered with a reversing camera and so does the Innova. But, to add to the delight this festive season, a 360-degree camera is being offered. TKM is calling it a multi-terrain monitor that superimposes the data to offer a top view of the vehicle as well.

    2. A head-up display (HUD)

    Now, wouldn't you like some driving data to be displayed right in front of your eyes while driving? This new HUD helps project some driving data not on the front windshield, but on a translucent screen that this device comes with.

    Infotainment System

    3. A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Another add-on is a TPMS to help the driver keep a tab on the vehicle's tyre pressure at all times.

    4. A wireless phone charger

    The use of smartphones has called in for wireless chargers for ease of use. And, this limited edition gets a wireless phone charger placed in the dashboard.

    Head-Up Display (HUD)

    5. Ambient colour lighting

    Then, there is new door lighting to create a welcoming and pleasant ambience inside the cabin of this special edition. It comes with 16 colour options too. 

    6. An air ioniser

    Another new type of accessory that manufacturers are offering and even buyers are demanding these days is an air purifier/ioniser. The one offered here is a compact-sized one that can fit in a cup holder. 

    Prospective buyers should note that there are no design or powertrain changes, and this new limited edition looks just like the facelifted Innova Crysta introduced last year. The limited-run model will be available with the GX variants of both petrol and diesel versions in the manual and automatic transmission options. Information about availability and delivery of the same can be confirmed at an authorised Toyota dealership.

    Cup Holders
    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 17.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
