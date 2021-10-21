New MG Astor bookings open; deliveries to begin in November, 2021

- The MG Astor can be booked for an amount of Rs 21,000

- The model is offered in five variants and five colours

MG Motor India has officially commenced bookings for the Astor mid-size SUV today. Customers can book the new model on the brand’s website or at any authorised dealership for an amount of Rs 21,000.

The deliveries of the MG Astor will start on 1 November, 2021. The model was launched in the country earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The company recently added a new variant to the Astor line-up, known as the Sharp (O) or Savvy, and you can read all about it here.

Under the hood, the MG Astor is powered by a 1.3-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. The former, which produces 138bhp and 220Nm of torque, is paired exclusively to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter, which produces 108bhp and 144Nm of torque, is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Astor and you can read our review here.

The MG Astor will be available in five variants such as Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Sharp (O) or Savvy, the variant-wise features of which are available here. Customers will be able to choose from five colours including Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.