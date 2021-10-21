CarWale
    Tata Punch launched: Explained in detail

    Nikhil Puthran

    Post much wait, Tata Motors has launched the Punch micro-SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The newly introduced Punch micro-SUV is the company’s first product to be based on the ALFA architecture. The vehicle is available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. 

    Furthermore, customers can opt from Rhythm (optional on Pure and Adventure variants), Dazzle (optional on Accomplished variant), and iRA (optional on Creative variant) customisation options. The Rhythm pack in the Pure variant offers a floating 3.5-inch infotainment unit, four speakers, and steering audio control. The Rhythm pack in the Adventure variant offers a seven-inch Harman infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two tweeters, and a rear camera. The Dazzle pack in the Accomplished variant gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and black tape on the A-pillar. The iRA pack is optional on the Creative variant, and it offers the IRA connected car technology. Read below to learn more about the Tata Punch

    Exterior

    In terms of dimensions, the newly launched Tata Punch has a length of 3,827mm, a width of 1,742mm, a height of 1,615mm, with a wheelbase of 2,445mm. The vehicle is available in seven single and dual-tone colour options, which include Orcus White (optional black roof), Daytona Grey (optional black roof), Tropical Mist (optional black roof), Atomic Orange (optional black roof), Meteor Bronze (optional black roof), Tornado Blue (optional white roof), and Calypso Red (optional white roof).

    The Tata Punch is developed under the Impact 2.0 design language. The newly launched micro-SUV rides on a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps and LED DRLs, stylish roof rails, dual-tone roof, and signature LED taillights. Moreover, the vehicle gets signature humanity line and SUV styling elements in the form of cladding on the doors, wheel arches, and sill cladding. The vehicle offers an unladen high ground clearance of about 190mm. To drive over tricky terrain, the vehicle has an approach angle of 20.3 degrees and a departure angle of 37.6 degrees. Additionally, the vehicle has an unladen ramp over angle of 22.2 degrees. 

    Interior 

    For easy ingress and egress, the Punch offers 90-degree opening doors. Depending on the variant, the Punch also offers features such as a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers (four speakers and two tweeters), seven-inch coloured TFT, USB port, voice recognition, and voice alerts for driver assistance. Moreover, the system also offers media, phone and navigation mirroring between infotainment and the instrument cluster.

    The newly launched Tata Punch gets premium fabric seats with a signature tri-arrow pattern. Depending on the trim, the sub-compact SUV offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob. 

    For added convenience, the Punch comes with a push-button start, 366-litres of boot space, fully automatic temperature control, cooled glove box, adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and cooled glove box. Moreover, the vehicle also offers auto fold ORVMs, rear armrest, rear wiper and washer, steering-mounted controls, tilt steering, one shot down driver window, fast USB charger, follow-me-home headlamps, and more.

    Engine

    Mechanically, the Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. This micro-SUV offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. Interestingly, the AMT option gets the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ which is particularly helpful in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. Furthermore, for added convenience, the vehicle offers cruise control and Idle Start Stop mode, which automatically turns off the engine at signals and traffic to further enhance fuel efficiency.

    Safety

    The Tata Punch has been awarded a full five-star rating for adult protection and a four-star rating for child occupant protection by the Global NCAP.  In terms of safety, the vehicle offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, parametric alarm system, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit, driver and co-driver seat belt reminders, and the first-in-segment Brake Sway Control – which reportedly detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path. Overall, Tata Motors claims that the vehicle extensively uses high strength steel for added protection. 

