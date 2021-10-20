MG Astor Sharp (O) variant with ADAS prices start at Rs 15.78 lakh

- MG Astor Sharp (O) variant is offered with CVT and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions

- Bookings for the model will begin tomorrow

MG Motor India introduced the Astor mid-size SUV in the country on 11 October, with prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). To read the variant-wise prices of the model, click here. Pre-bookings for the mid-size SUV are currently underway while bookings will begin from 21 October, 2021.

The new MG Astor was offered in four variants including Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp, the variant-wise features of which are available here. The company has now discreetly introduced a new top-end variant of the model with ADAS technology, christened as the Sharp (O) variant. The MG Astor Sharp (O) variant, which is also known as the Savvy variant, will be offered with Ivory and dual-tone Sangria Red interiors.

In terms of features, the MG Astor Sharp (O) variant gets ADAS with Level 2 Autonomous Technology that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, speed assist, lane keep assist, and lane departure prevention.

Under the hood, the MG Astor Sharp (O) variant will be available with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder NA petrol engine that produces 108bhp and 144Nm of torque and a 1.3-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 138bhp and 220Nm of torque. The former is paired to a CVT unit while the latter is paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Lower variants of the 1.5-litre version are also offered with a six-speed manual unit. We have driven the Astor and you can read our review here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the MG Astor Sharp (O) variant with ADAS (ex-showroom):

Astor Sharp (O) VTi CVT (Ivory interior): Rs 15.78 lakh

Astor Sharp (O) VTi CVT (dual-tone Sangria Red interior): 15.88 lakh

Astor Sharp (O) 220 Turbo 6AT (dual-tone Sangria Red interior): Rs 17.38 lakh