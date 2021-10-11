New MG Astor launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.78 lakh

- The MG Astor rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Renault Duster

- The model is available in four variants across five colours

MG Motor India has introduced the Astor mid-size SUV in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in four variants across five colour options, details of which are available here. Pre-reservations of the Astor have commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000, while bookings will begin on 21 October, 2021 on the official website or at any authorised dealerships. Deliveries of the Astor mid-size SUV will start in November 2021.

In terms of design, the 2021 MG Astor features LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a redesigned front bumper, a new grille with chrome inserts, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, Astor lettering on the bootlid, LED tail lights, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the MG Astor comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, three dashboard themes, three steering modes, a 360-degree camera, an electric parking brake, an engine start-stop button, and a fully digital instrument console. Also on offer will be Level 2 Autonomous Technology and an AI assistant, details of which can be read here. The model receives safety features in the form of ABS with EBD, ESP, TCS, HHC, HDC, all four disc brakes,

Under the hood, the 2021 MG Astor is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter is capable of producing 138bhp and 220Nm of torque and will be paired only to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the former, which is tuned to produce 108bhp and 144Nm of torque, is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Astor, and to read our review, click here.

The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the 2021 MG Astor (ex-showroom, all India):

Astor Style VTi MT: Rs 9.78 lakh

Astor Super VTi MT: Rs 11.28 lakh

Astor Super VTi CVT: Rs 12.68 lakh

Astor Smart VTi MT: Rs 12.98 lakh

Astor Smart VTi CVT: Rs 14.18 lakh

Astor 220 Smart Turbo AT: Rs 15.88 lakh

Astor Sharp VTi MT: Rs 13.98 lakh

Astor Sharp VTi CVT: Rs 14.98 lakh

Astor 220 Sharp Turbo AT: Rs 16.78 lakh