    Tata Punch to roll on Apollo tyres

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,252 Views
    Tata Punch to roll on Apollo tyres

    - To be fitted with Alnac 4G range of tyres

    - Top-spec Creative trim gets 195/60 R16 tyres

    Wheel

    Apollo Tyres has joined hands with Tata Motors to supply its Alnac 4G range of tyres for the latter’s newly-launched Tata Punch micro-SUV. The tyre manufacturer will equip the top-end Creative variant of the Punch with its 195/60 R16 Alnac 4G tyres while the lower and mid-variants of the SUV will be fitted with a smaller 185/70 R15 range of tyres. 

    Wheel

    The Apollo Alnac 4G tyres has a unique mix of compounds with a modern and sporty tread pattern that ensures maximum traction and shorter braking distances on wet and dry surfaces, says Apollo Tyres. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors launched the Punch at an introductory price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch can be had in four variants and seven exterior colours; details of which can be read here

    Commenting on this, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd., said “I would like to compliment our R&D, Plant Technology, Quality, Marketing and SCM Teams for the upward trajectory of our products getting approved by reputed OEMs. With several products in our portfolio, especially for the compact SUVs, which is the fastest growing segment in India, we are clearly looking at dominating this segment.”

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
