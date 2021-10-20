CarWale
    BMW to bring its spanking new electric cars to India in 2022

    Gajanan Kashikar

    BMW to bring its spanking new electric cars to India in 2022

    Munich-based luxury automaker BMW is aiming to launch two fully-electric models in the country next year. The brand has the i model range dedicated to pure-electric vehicles that comprise six distinguishable models. Although the carmaker has not announced any specific models for India, it is expected to introduce the i4 sedan and iX SUV by Q2 of 2022.

    The i4 gets a taller front kidney grille, new LED headlight and taillight units and alloy wheels. On the inside, the updated cabin now comes with larger and slimmer curved displays. In fact, there is a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system with the latest iteration of the iDrive OS.

    BMW has given an 80.7kWh battery pack that provides a range of up to 590km on a full charge as per WLTP. Moreover, it is capable of making 335bhp/470Nm and can be recharged using an 11kW wall mount or a super-fast one with 205kW output.

    On the other hand, the iX is a mid-size luxury electric vehicle that shows off BMW’s novel design philosophy. It features all-new slim LED headlights and taillights as well as the taller and bolder kidney grille, à la the i4. Besides that, the iX has a futuristic interior that includes a new hexagonal-shaped steering wheel, dual-curved displays, centre console and suchlike.

    It is equipped with two different battery packs. There is a 71kWh one that produces 322bhp/630Nm and has a WLTP certified range of up to 425km. BMW also offers a bigger 105.2kWh battery pack that enables the SUV to travel up to 631km on a single charge as per WLTP. And it makes 516bhp/765Nm.

    If launched, the iX would take on the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback and Jaguar I-Pace. Meanwhile, the i4 sedan does not have any primary rivals in its segment at the moment.

