MG Hector Plus select variants discontinued

- Six-seater version available in only Smart and Sharp variants

- Seven-seater petrol offered exclusively in Super trim

MG Motor India has discreetly discontinued two variants of the Hector Plus three-row SUV. As per the recently revised brochure, the carmaker has axed the Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo Hybrid MT seven-seater trim and the Super 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT six-seater variant from the line-up.

This means that the Hector Plus seven-seater petrol guise can now be had only in a single Super trim that is priced at Rs 15.47 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the diesel manual combination is available across four trims – Style, Super, Smart, and Select with prices ranging from Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 19.36 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.

Coming to the six-seater version, the choices are limited to just two trims for both petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre Turbo and Turbo Hybrid petrol are available with a starting price of Rs 17.92 lakh (ex-showroom) in Smart and Sharp variants. With the Super variant now off the shelf, the diesel manual can be had for Rs 18.60 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, for Smart and Sharp variants, respectively.

The 2.0-litre diesel engine on the Hector Plus puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque and is offered with a six-speed manual, CVT, and DCT unit. We have driven the MG Hector Plus and you can read our first-drive review here.