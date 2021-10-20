CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 petrol variant deliveries to begin from 30 October, 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,172 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 petrol variant deliveries to begin from 30 October, 2021

    - Bookings for the XUV700 have been reopened

    - The company has received more than 65,000 bookings for the SUV

    Mahindra has revealed that deliveries for the petrol-powered XUV700 will begin from 30 October, 2021 while the deliveries for the diesel variants will commence in the last week of November 2021. The carmaker announced that it has received 65,000 bookings for the XUV700 two weeks after bookings began on 7 October, 2021.

    Mahindra will communicate the delivery timelines to customers by their respective dealerships starting 27 October 2021 for both petrol and diesel variants of the XUV700. The Indian SUV manufacturer has partnered with a global consulting company to devise and implement an algorithm-based process. The objective is to streamline the delivery process for customers, based on a combination of parameters which include, the quantum of bookings at the city and dealer level, the ratio of online bookings at dealer counters, and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints. Mahindra is also working on the XUV700 Javelin edition, details of which are available here.

    Mahindra has opened bookings for all customers through both platforms including online as well as at all authorised dealerships. The brand added that prices at the time of delivery will be applicable for these new bookings. Under the hood, the XUV700 is offered with a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. We have driven the XUV700, and you can read our review here.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
