    Honda Car India introduces new cabin air purifier for all models

    Jay Shah

    Honda Car India introduces new cabin air purifier for all models

    - Offered as an accessory

    - Available for all Honda models

    Honda Cars India has announced the introduction of a new anti-virus cabin air filter for its entire model lineup. To be offered as a Honda Genuine Accessory, the cabin air filter is available in all authorised dealerships and can be fitted for all recent Honda models. 

    Honda has developed the new cabin air filter in association with Freudenberg which is a global technology group. This new air filter is an advanced and enhanced alternative to the standard pollen filter that was earlier offered by the carmaker. It reduces the concentration of viral aerosols by a multi-layer design that effectively filters, captures, and suppresses harmful environmental gases as well as inorganic and biological particles and impurities.

    Besides this, Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs 53,500 on its model range in this festive month. To know more about it, click here.

    Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “With increasing concerns around germs, viruses and cabin air quality, it is our conscious effort to provide an active solution and a defense mechanism to mitigate possible health hazards caused by compromised air quality. This Anti-allergen & Antivirus Cabin Air-filter is a fine example of Honda working diligently with its suppliers towards delivering a product that improves the health and safety of driver and co-occupants of the car. We expect the demand for such protective solutions to increase rapidly in future.”

    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR P550 AWD - All you need to know

