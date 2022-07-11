New Audi A8L facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- Bookings for the 2022 Audi A8L began in May

- The updated model has already begun arriving at local dealerships

Audi India is all set to launch the facelifted A8L in the country tomorrow. The German automobile brand opened bookings for the updated model in May 2022 for Rs 10 lakh. Upon launch, the new A8L will rival the BMW 7 Series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Under the hood, the new Audi A8L facelift is expected to soldier on with the same 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 335bhp and 540Nm of torque. This motor could be paired to an eight-speed automatic unit.

On the design front, the 2022 Audi A8L gets a new chrome studded grille, a new front bumper with chrome inserts, revised LED headlamps, new five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, a reworked rear bumper, and a refreshed set of wraparound LED tail lights.

On the inside, the upcoming Audi A8L facelift could come equipped with dual-tone beige and black upholstery, four-zone climate control, a centre console that stretches to the second row, an updated virtual cockpit, a MIB3 operating system, as well new 10.1-inch screens and relaxation package for the second-row occupants.