CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be unveiled on 20 July; bookings open

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    15,219 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be unveiled on 20 July; bookings open

    - Pre-bookings open for Rs 11,000

    - To be offered with mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its new mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara on 20 July. The new SUV will be retailed through Nexa outlets and the pre-bookings for the new SUV have commenced from today for Rs 11,000. 

    The new SUV from Maruti Suzuki has been christened ‘Grand Vitara’ and will be positioned above the recently launched Brezza. Developed under the Toyota-Suzuki alliance, the Grand Vitara will share its underpinnings with the newly unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. However, we expect the Grand Vitara to sport distinct exterior styling and newer exterior shades. Additionally, the SUV will be manufactured alongside the Hyryder at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. 

    In terms of features, the Grand Vitara is most likely to be equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, and leatherette upholstery. 

    The highlight of the Grand Vitara will be its mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options. Like the Hyryder, it is likely to have a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with a manual and a six-speed speed automatic transmission. As for the strong-hybrid version, the Grand Vitara will make use of Toyota’s 1.5-litre petrol mill that will be paired to an e-CVT unit powering the front wheels. 

    When launched in the coming months, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Audi A8L facelift to be launched in India tomorrow
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Launch: The Great Expectations

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4982 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4982 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be unveiled on 20 July; bookings open