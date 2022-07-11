New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be unveiled on 20 July; bookings open

- Pre-bookings open for Rs 11,000

- To be offered with mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its new mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara on 20 July. The new SUV will be retailed through Nexa outlets and the pre-bookings for the new SUV have commenced from today for Rs 11,000.

The new SUV from Maruti Suzuki has been christened ‘Grand Vitara’ and will be positioned above the recently launched Brezza. Developed under the Toyota-Suzuki alliance, the Grand Vitara will share its underpinnings with the newly unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. However, we expect the Grand Vitara to sport distinct exterior styling and newer exterior shades. Additionally, the SUV will be manufactured alongside the Hyryder at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

In terms of features, the Grand Vitara is most likely to be equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, and leatherette upholstery.

The highlight of the Grand Vitara will be its mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options. Like the Hyryder, it is likely to have a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with a manual and a six-speed speed automatic transmission. As for the strong-hybrid version, the Grand Vitara will make use of Toyota’s 1.5-litre petrol mill that will be paired to an e-CVT unit powering the front wheels.

When launched in the coming months, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.