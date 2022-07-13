CarWale
    2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch on 4 August; to be offered in seven colours

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch on 4 August; to be offered in seven colours

    - Bookings of the new Tucson will begin on 18 July

    - The company unveiled the India-spec version of the SUV earlier today

    Hyundai India has officially confirmed that the new Tucson will be launched in India on 4 August, 2022. The company, which unveiled the India-spec version of the new-gen SUV today, will accept bookings for the model from 18 July.

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be available in seven colours, five mono-tone and two dual-tone paintjobs: Polar White, Phantom Black, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Amazon Grey, Polar White with Phantom Black roof, and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.

    Feature highlights of the new Hyundai Tucson include BlueLink connectivity, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AWD, drive modes, all-disc brakes, six airbags, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a powered tail-gate. Also on offer for the first time for any Hyundai car in India is ADAS.

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Tucson will be available with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed and eight-speed automatic transmissions respectively. The model also receives a comprehensive update to the exterior design.

