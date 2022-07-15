New car unveils and launches in India next week

The auto industry has gradually picked-up pace in the country, and we have witnessed a series of new car launches in recent times. Read below to learn more about the new car launches and unveils in India in the next week.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki will globally unveil the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV on 20 July. Bookings for the new model commenced recently against a token amount of Rs 11,000 and it will be sold via the company’s premium Nexa dealership. It is to be noted that the SUV shares its strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid engine options with the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Further, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to get the latest nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, head-up display, and connected car tech.

Citroen C3

The French automaker, Citroen will announce the prices for the C3 on 20 July. Pre-bookings for the Citroen C3 commenced earlier this month and at the time of launch, it will be available in two variants: Live and Feel. Mechanically, the vehicle is powered by two petrol engine options – a 1.2-litre and a 1.2-litre turbo. Both the engine options will get a manual transmission as standard. We have driven the upcoming Citroen C3 and you can read about it on CarWale.

In other news, Hyundai India will commence bookings for the new-gen Tucson on 18 July. The SUV will be launched in the country on 4 August.