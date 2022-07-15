MG small EV interior details revealed

- To get a clutter-free dashboard

- Two-door EV will get a dual-tone interior theme

The second electric vehicle from MG Motor, the small EV, was recently spotted testing in the country. The upcoming model is expected to be based on the Wuling Air EV and therefore, it is likely to get a similar interior layout. Moreover, it is believed that the MG small EV will be launched in the first half of 2023 and it will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

As seen in the images, the two-door electric vehicle will get a clutter-free dual-tone dashboard. It gets two 10.25-inch screens, one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation. The vehicle will get a wide single-slat horizontal air vent in the centre and rectangular air vents on both ends of the dashboard. Further, the upcoming small EV is expected to get a two-spoke steering wheel with controls, and three rotary dials with integrated circular units.

The centre console in the new upcoming model will get a rotary knob for gear selection, along with an electronic parking brake and power window controls. Additionally, the vehicle will feature a dual-tone theme on the door panels as well. The technical details for the MG small EV are not known for now and will be known over the next few months.