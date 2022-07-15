2022 Hyundai Tucson: Top 5 feature highlights

Hyundai unveiled the 2022 Tucson for the Indian car market on 13 July. Bookings open on 18 July and the car will be launched here on 4 August. It’s Hyundai’s new flagship SUV and will take on the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the higher-spec versions of the Jeep Compass.

New lighting package

The most striking part of any car is usually the lights as they define the active appearance of the vehicle. Now, with this new-generation Tucson, the lights at the front and the rear stand out. As with most of the new Hyundai range, the headlamps are low set while the LED DRLs are vertically stacked and sit on the edge of the face. Plus, they merge into the parametric chrome grille when turned off, giving the appearance of hidden lights when the car is switched off.

The tail lamps are unique too, with a claw-like appearance for the individual elements, and are connected by a large brake light as has become the case with Hyundai’s SUVs nowadays. Finally, the high-mounted stop lamp is mounted externally below the rear spoiler and hides the rear wiper as a part of the design language.

ADAS

This new Tucson gets Hyundai Sensing, which is the South Korean automaker’s Level-2 ADAS package and is the first in their range in India to get the assistance system. The ADAS works via cameras and radar-based technology and offers 19 assistance features. This includes driving safety functions, driving convenience functions, and even parking safety functions. With this, Hyundai has now joined the likes of Honda, MG, and Mahindra in this part of the market by offering ADAS functions in their vehicles.

Dual displays in the centre console

The Tucson is the first Hyundai in India to get dual touchscreens on the centre console. The upper 10.25-inch display is used for the touchscreen infotainment system. You get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and over 60 connected car features via Hyundai Bluelink technology. The second display is for climate control and makes use of capacitive buttons to control various functions. It also gives a smooth finish to the dual-zone climate control system and is monochrome.

AWD

With Tucson, Hyundai is offering AWD through its HTRAC technology. As a part of this, you also get three multi-terrain driving modes — Snow, Mud, and Sand. These three are in addition to the existing modes of normal, eco, sport, and smart, which are offered throughout the range. Hyundai had previously offered AWD with the diesel-powered Tucson and at the time of writing this, they had not confirmed which versions would get AWD. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options. The petrol version produces 153bhp/192Nm and offers only a six-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel, on the other hand, produces 184bhp/416Nm and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Increased dimensions

The Hyundai Tucson for India is being offered in the LWB guise and is a full 150mm longer than the outgoing model. The older car measures L-4,480mm x W-1,850mm x H-1,660mm with a wheelbase of 2,670mm. The new car, meanwhile, measures L-4,630mm x W-1,865mm x H-1,665mm with a wheelbase of 2,755mm. The initial impression points to a spacious cabin but that’s something we can tell only when we get to drive the car extensively.

Photography: Jay Shah