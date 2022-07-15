MG Hector EX and Hector Plus EX variants likely on the cards

- Could miss out on certain safety features

- Likely to be introduced in the coming months

In a recently leaked document, it seems that MG Motor India is likely to introduce new EX variants in the Hector SUV line-up. Last week, the carmaker introduced four EX variants of the Astor, and this time around it appears that a similar approach will be followed for the elder sibling.

Unlike the multiple EX variants of the Astor, the MG Hector will only get one Sharp EX variant. A similar addition will be made to the Hector Plus six-seater. The new variant will be positioned below the standard Sharp variant and is expected to miss out on certain safety features like traction control, hill hold control, and electronic stability control. Price-wise, the EX variant will be marginally lower as compared to its equivalent standard variants.

Additionally, the MG Hector EX variant is most likely to be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The gasoline motor is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a CVT or a DCT unit. To know more about the MG Hector, do read our detailed driving review.