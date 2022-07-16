CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Discounts of up to Rs 62,000 on Mahindra XUV300, Marazzo, and Bolero Neo in July 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    874 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 62,000 on Mahindra XUV300, Marazzo, and Bolero Neo in July 2022

    Select Mahindra dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts on their product portfolio this month. These discounts are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

    The diesel-powered variants of the Mahindra XUV300 can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories with a value of up to Rs 10,000. Then, the petrol-powered variants of the sub-four metre SUV are being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 22,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories with a value of up to Rs 10,000.

    The discounts on the Mahindra Marazzo include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200. The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and accessories worth Rs 7,500. There are no discounts for the Thar and XUV700. Meanwhile, the carmaker is slated to announce the prices for select variants of the new Scorpio N later this month.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG Hector EX and Hector Plus EX variants likely on the cards

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5448 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5448 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 62,000 on Mahindra XUV300, Marazzo, and Bolero Neo in July 2022