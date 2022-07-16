Discounts of up to Rs 62,000 on Mahindra XUV300, Marazzo, and Bolero Neo in July 2022

Select Mahindra dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts on their product portfolio this month. These discounts are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The diesel-powered variants of the Mahindra XUV300 can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories with a value of up to Rs 10,000. Then, the petrol-powered variants of the sub-four metre SUV are being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 22,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories with a value of up to Rs 10,000.

The discounts on the Mahindra Marazzo include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200. The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and accessories worth Rs 7,500. There are no discounts for the Thar and XUV700. Meanwhile, the carmaker is slated to announce the prices for select variants of the new Scorpio N later this month.