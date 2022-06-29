CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio launched in India: 6 important dates to remember

    CarWale Team

    Mahindra Scorpio launched in India: 6 important dates to remember

    Mahindra has unveiled the all-new Scorpio for the Indian market with prices starting at 11.99 lakh and going all the way to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-spec Z8L MT. The launch has been a bit unconventional in its format so let us lay out the important dates and numbers for you. 

    The prices that have been announced are for the manual range and prices for the AT and 4WD versions will be announced on 21 July

    Mahindra’s online booking engine will open the add-to-cart feature on 5 July and official bookings will open on 30 July on a first-come-first-serve basis

    Mahindra has confirmed that deliveries will begin in the festival season and that these prices announced will be for the first 25,000 bookings. We expect the same when the AT and 4WD versions will be launched.

    Test drives will begin in 30 major cities on 5 July and the rest of the country on 30 July.

    No prices have been announced for the six-seat versions and we expect them to arrive on 21 July

    Our first drive review of the Mahindra Scorpio N will go live on 30 June at 10 am, so tune into our YouTube channel and check the review section of our official website.

