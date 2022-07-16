India-bound Hyundai Stargazer dimensions and specifications revealed

-80mm shorter than the Kia Carens

-Only offered with petrol power in Indonesia

Introduction

Hyundai’s Kia Carens rival, the Stargazer has been unveiled. It’s their second MPV and has made its debut in Indonesia. It is expected to arrive in India sometime in 2023 and will also take on the likes of the Maruti XL6, Maruti Ertiga and the Mahindra Marazzo.

Dimensions

The Hyundai Stargazer measures 4460mm in length, 1780mm in width and 1690mm in height. The all-important wheelbase stands at 2780mm. Boot space stands at 200-litre with the third row up and 585 litres with the seats folded down.

Specifications

The Hyundai Stargazer will be offered in Indonesia with only a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 113bhp/144Nm. For their market, this engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or a CVT. In India, this engine in the Seltos SUV is also offered with a six-speed clutchless manual or what Kia calls an iMT (intelligent manual transmission). Here too the output is 113bhp/144Nm.