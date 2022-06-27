Hyundai Stargazer MPV listed on the Indonesian website

-New budget MPV for Indonesia

-Launch in August 2022

The Hyundai Stargazer has been listed on the Indonesian website ahead of its arrival in August of this year. It’s expected to be a sister car to the Kia Carens and leaked images of the interiors reveal many common elements.

Official teaser images of the exterior indicate design elements like connected tail lamps, double-stack headlamps and the design for the alloy wheels. It’s expected to have the same dimensions as the Carens and be offered in both six and seven-seat configurations. This being Hyundai, expect a wider range of powertrain options just like the Kia Carens.

If and when Hyundai does bring it to India, the Stargazer will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga and of course, the Kia Carens.