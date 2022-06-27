CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Stargazer MPV listed on the Indonesian website

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    337 Views
    Hyundai Stargazer MPV listed on the Indonesian website

    -New budget MPV for Indonesia 

    -Launch in August 2022 

    The Hyundai Stargazer has been listed on the Indonesian website ahead of its arrival in August of this year. It’s expected to be a sister car to the Kia Carens and leaked images of the interiors reveal many common elements. 

    Official teaser images of the exterior indicate design elements like connected tail lamps, double-stack headlamps and the design for the alloy wheels. It’s expected to have the same dimensions as the Carens and be offered in both six and seven-seat configurations. This being Hyundai, expect a wider range of powertrain options just like the Kia Carens. 

    If and when Hyundai does bring it to India, the Stargazer will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga and of course, the Kia Carens.   

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza dimensions leaked; launch this week
     Next 
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N arrives at dealers ahead of launch

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Stargazer Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai Stargazer Rear View
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6691 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6691 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Stargazer MPV listed on the Indonesian website