New Maruti Suzuki Brezza dimensions leaked; launch this week

New details of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza continue to surface ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next week. A document leaked on the web reveals the dimensions and specifications of the upcoming sub-four metre SUV.

Coming to the dimensions, the upcoming Maruti Brezza will measure 3,995mm in length, 1,790mm in width, and 1,685mm in height. The wheelbase of the model stands at 2,500mm. Powering the model will be a 1,462cc K15C petrol engine producing 102bhp at 6,000rpm, while the mild-hybrid motor will produce 3bhp at 900rpm.

In terms of variants, we expect the new Brezza from Maruti Suzuki to be offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The latter will also come equipped with paddle shifters. To know more about the 2022 Brezza, click here.