New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get more than 40 connected features

- Will be offered with over 40 connected features

- To be launched on 30 June

Maruti Suzuki will debut the new Brezza in the country next week on 30 June. While the new iteration is likely to get several new features, the Brezza will also be equipped with Suzuki Connect telematics. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Maruti’s Suzuki Connect telematics has been updated to incorporate over 40 connected features. These include features like trip analysis, driver behaviour, remote operations, vehicle tracking, and safety alerts. These can be accessed through the Suzuki Connect application on smartphone, smartwatch, and Alexa Skill. The refreshed SUV will be offered in five variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The Suzuki Connect telematics is most likely to be limited to ZXi and ZXi+ variants.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki has also confirmed features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof with tilt function, a 360-degree camera, and a heads-up display in the new Brezza. To know more about them, click here.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. It will have an output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. The transmission options are to include a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The rivals to the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza are the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.