CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get more than 40 connected features

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    421 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get more than 40 connected features

    - Will be offered with over 40 connected features

    - To be launched on 30 June

    Maruti Suzuki will debut the new Brezza in the country next week on 30 June. While the new iteration is likely to get several new features, the Brezza will also be equipped with Suzuki Connect telematics. Here’s all you need to know about it. 

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Infotainment System

    Maruti’s Suzuki Connect telematics has been updated to incorporate over 40 connected features. These include features like trip analysis, driver behaviour, remote operations, vehicle tracking, and safety alerts. These can be accessed through the Suzuki Connect application on smartphone, smartwatch, and Alexa Skill. The refreshed SUV will be offered in five variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The Suzuki Connect telematics is most likely to be limited to ZXi and ZXi+ variants. 

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Head-Up Display (HUD)

    Besides this, Maruti Suzuki has also confirmed features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof with tilt function, a 360-degree camera, and a heads-up display in the new Brezza. To know more about them, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Sunroof/Moonroof

    The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. It will have an output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. The transmission options are to include a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. 

    The rivals to the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza are the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza safety features leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4846 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4846 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get more than 40 connected features