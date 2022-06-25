CarWale
    Top-three Mahindra cars sold in India in May 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top-three Mahindra cars sold in India in May 2022

    India’s leading utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra emerged as the fourth bestselling automaker in the country in May 2022. The Indian automaker has outsold Kia by a significant margin last month. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India in May 2022.

    Mahindra Bolero

    Over the years, the Mahindra Bolero has been a significant contributor to the company’s sales in India. Back in May 2022, the Bolero emerged as the highest-selling model for the company with 8,767 unit sales as compared to 3,517 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 149 per cent.     

    Mahindra XUV700

    The XUV700 secured second rank with 5,069 unit sales in May 2022. Currently, depending on the variant, the XUV700 attracts a waiting period of over one year. The delivery timelines have been significantly impacted due to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Recently, the SUV received the Safer Choice award from Global NCAP and you can read about it here.

    Mahindra XUV300

    The XUV300 missed the second rank by just 47 units! The company sold 5,022 units of the XUV300 in May 2022 as compared to just 251 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 1901 per cent. That said, it is worth noting that the operations were significantly impacted in May 2021 due to the COVID-19 related disruptions. 

