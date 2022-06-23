Mahindra XUV700 receives Safer Choice award from Global NCAP

- The XUV700 was launched in India in October last year

- The model scored a crash test safety rating of five-stars

The Mahindra XUV700 has added another feature to its cap as the model has received a Safer Choice award from Global NCAP. This award is only available to automakers achieving high levels of safety performance. To read our review of the XUV700, click here.

In November 2021, the Mahindra XUV 700 was rated five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection, details of which are available here. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the ‘Safer Cars For India’ campaign. Mahindra has also voluntarily submitted the XUV 700 for further testing, with the model meeting both pedestrian protection and ESC requirements.

To qualify for the Global NCAP Safer Choice award, the vehicle in question must meet a slew of requirements as follows: