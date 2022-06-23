Mahindra XUV700 receives Safer Choice award from Global NCAP

- The XUV700 was launched in India in October last year
- The model scored a crash test safety rating of five-stars
The Mahindra XUV700 has added another feature to its cap as the model has received a Safer Choice award from Global NCAP. This award is only available to automakers achieving high levels of safety performance. To read our review of the XUV700, click here.
In November 2021, the Mahindra XUV 700 was rated five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection, details of which are available here. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the ‘Safer Cars For India’ campaign. Mahindra has also voluntarily submitted the XUV 700 for further testing, with the model meeting both pedestrian protection and ESC requirements.
To qualify for the Global NCAP Safer Choice award, the vehicle in question must meet a slew of requirements as follows:
- The model must achieve a five-star score for adult occupant protection in accordance with the latest version of the Global NCAP new market test protocol.
- The model must achieve at least a four-star result in child occupant protection in accordance with the latest version of the Global NCAP new market test protocol.
- The model must offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and meet performance requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN13H, UN140, or GTR8. Where optional, ESC must be available on all the model variants, sold separately without any ‘bundling’ with other features, and from two years onwards, must be a standard fit to at least 20 per cent of the sales volume in the country.
- The model must meet pedestrian protection requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9. This must be validated on market units at a Global NCAP-designated testing laboratory.
- Conformity with all of these requirements must be validated at a Global NCAP designated laboratory and by the provision of type approval certificates where applicable.