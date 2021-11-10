CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 scores five-stars in Global NCAP crash test

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,911 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 scores five-stars in Global NCAP crash test

    - The new Mahindra XUV700 also scored a four-star rating for child occupant protection

    - The body shell of the SUV was rated as stable and is capable of withstanding further loadings

    Mahindra has added another feather to its cap in terms of safety for its products as the XUV700 has scored a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The model tested by Global NCAP had the most basic safety features, including dual airbags, ABS, and Isofix child seat anchorages. To read the variant-wise safety features of the XUV700, click here.

    Mahindra XUV700 Front View

    The Mahindra XUV700 scored five stars for adult occupation protection and four stars for child occupant protection. The model managed to get 16.03 out of 17 points and 41.66 out of 49 points in adult and child occupation protection, respectively. The body shell of the SUV was rated as stable, and is also capable of withstanding further loadings. 

    According to Global NCAP, the XUV700 could be improved by making optional equipment such as side body airbags, side head curtain airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and three-point belts in all seating positions as standard across the range. We have driven the XUV700 and you can read our review here.

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Side View

    Speaking on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Secretary-General of Global NCAP, said, “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life-saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies. Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety.”

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
