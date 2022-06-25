CarWale
    MG Motors India inaugurates its first community EV charger in Jaipur

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - MG installs two community chargers in NRI Colony, Jaipur

    - The new chargers are a part of the brand’s plan to install charging stations in Jaipur

    MG Motor India has installed and inaugurated the first two residential community chargers in Raj Aangan Society (NRI Colony), Jaipur (Rajasthan). This is a part of the automaker’s plan to install more charging stations in Jaipur. As a part of the MG Charge initiative, the company will install 1,000 AC fast chargers at residential localities across India in 1,000 days.

    The Type 2 chargers installed by MG are sim-enabled and supported through a shareable charger management system. The connected AC charging stations will cater to the residents and visitors of these societies for their EV charging needs, operating 24x7.

    Morris Garages India currently retails the ZS EV in the country, which is the brand’s sole electric offering at the moment. We have driven the ZS EV, and to read our review, click here. The carmaker will also introduce its second EV next year, and you can read all about it here.

