2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza variant and feature details leaked

Ahead of the official debut of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the coming week, the variant and feature details of the SUV have been leaked. As per the leaked document, the new Brezza will be offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. While the five-speed manual transmission will be standard across the range, the new six-speed automatic gearbox will be offered in all variants except for the base LXi trim.

Updated exterior styling

As seen in the leaked pictures, the new Brezza will sport a fresh face with a new front grille flanked by LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs. While the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are limited only to the ZXi+ variant, the ZXi will get a gloss black finish. Other changes include LED fog lamps, a shark fin antenna, bigger rear quarter glass, and sleeker split tail lamps.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in six mono-tone and three dual-tone exterior shades, details of which can be read here.

Revamped cabin and new features

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will source several new features from Maruti Suzuki’s recently launched models, like the Baleno and XL6. Firstly, the dashboard will adorn the new black and brown theme. Then, the SUV will be equipped with the brand’s nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering with telescopic adjustment, wider multi-information display in the instrument cluster, Type-A and Type-C ports, and Suzuki voice assistant.

The Brezza will also be the first Maruti model to get an electric sunroof. Besides this, it will also be loaded with ambient lighting, cruise control, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, Suzuki connect telematics, a wireless charger, and six airbags.

Engine and gearbox options

Powering the Brezza will be Maruti’s K15C smart hybrid petrol engine with Dual VVT and Dual Jet technology. This will be coupled with a five-speed manual and a new six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

