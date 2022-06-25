New Maruti Suzuki Brezza safety features leaked

- To get six airbags and a 360-degree camera

- Prices to be announced on 30 June

With the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza around the corner, almost all the details of the refreshed SUV have been leaked. While the spy pictures reveal the exterior styling of the new Brezza, the teasers and leaked images give us an insight into what to expect from the compact SUV. Here we will tell you about the safety features that each of the variants of the Brezza will be equipped with.

The new Brezza will be offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The passive safety features, like the electronic stability program, hill-hold assist, and roll-over mitigation will be offered as standard across all the variants. Besides this, the top-spec ZXi+ will be equipped with six airbags and a 360-degree camera. And the lower ZXi trim will be offered with a reverse parking camera.

In terms of features, the 2022 Brezza will get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an ARKAMYS sound system and ‘Hi Suzuki’ voice assistant. Other highlights are to include an electric sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel with telescopic function, a heads-up display, a cooled glovebox, ambient lighting, and cruise control.

Maruti Suzuki will power the new Brezza with the K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is the same powertrain as seen on the new Ertiga and the XL6, and it will be paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.