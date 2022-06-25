CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza safety features leaked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    650 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza safety features leaked

    - To get six airbags and a 360-degree camera

    - Prices to be announced on 30 June

    With the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza around the corner, almost all the details of the refreshed SUV have been leaked. While the spy pictures reveal the exterior styling of the new Brezza, the teasers and leaked images give us an insight into what to expect from the compact SUV. Here we will tell you about the safety features that each of the variants of the Brezza will be equipped with. 

    The new Brezza will be offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The passive safety features, like the electronic stability program, hill-hold assist, and roll-over mitigation will be offered as standard across all the variants. Besides this, the top-spec ZXi+ will be equipped with six airbags and a 360-degree camera. And the lower ZXi trim will be offered with a reverse parking camera. 

    In terms of features, the 2022 Brezza will get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an ARKAMYS sound system and ‘Hi Suzuki’ voice assistant. Other highlights are to include an electric sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel with telescopic function, a heads-up display, a cooled glovebox, ambient lighting, and cruise control. 

    Maruti Suzuki will power the new Brezza with the K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is the same powertrain as seen on the new Ertiga and the XL6, and it will be paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia India inaugurates its fourth training centre in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4846 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4846 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Brezza safety features leaked