    New Mahindra Scorpio N unveiled; bookings to open on 30 July

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    23,554 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio N unveiled; bookings to open on 30 July

    - The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered in five variants

    - Bookings of the model will begin on 30 July

    The new Mahindra Scorpio N has been officially unveiled in the country. The model, which will be available in five variants including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L, will be sold alongside the old-gen Scorpio, now christened as the Scorpio Classic.

    Mahindra has confirmed that the add-to-cart option for the new Scorpio N will be available from 5 July, while bookings will begin on 30 July at 11am. Deliveries of the new Scorpio N will begin during the festive season.

    Exterior highlights of the new Mahindra Scorpio N include the signature six-slat grille with chrome inserts, new LED projector headlamps, fog lights with C-shaped LED DRLs, new dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured roof rails and skid plates, vertically stacked LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, 4Xplor logo on the boot lid, and a shark-fin antenna.

    The interiors of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N come equipped with a dual-tone black and brown theme, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, drive modes, a new touchscreen infotainment system, a Sony-sourced music system, AdrenoX connected car technology, and captain seats for the second row.

    The Mahindra Scorpio N is offered with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 200bhp and 380 Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is offered in two states of tune; 130bhp and 172bhp. These engines are paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Also on offer is the brand's 4Xplor technology (4x4 system in layman's terms).

    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza dimensions leaked; launch this week

