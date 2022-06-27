CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N arrives at dealers ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    865 Views
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N arrives at dealers ahead of launch

    - The Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched in India today

    - The model is expected to be offered in five variants

    Just hours prior to the launch of the new Mahindra Scorpio N, images of the model arriving at local dealerships have surfaced on the web. The new-gen SUV, which will be sold alongside the current-gen Scorpio (to be called Scorpio Classic), is expected to be available in five variants.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered in a shade of black. The model gets projector headlamps, a new six-slat grille with chrome inserts, C-shaped LED DRLs, new dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in MRF Wanderer tyres, body cladding all around, contrast-coloured roof rails, new front and rear bumpers, redesigned tail-gate, vertically stacked LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, and the new Mahindra logo.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Rear View

    Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio N will receive features in the form of a dual-tone theme, a revised instrument console, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, an engine start-stop button, a new touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, and an electric sunroof.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Dashboard

    Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine mated to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. To know more about the power output of the new Scorpio N, click here.

    Image Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Stargazer MPV listed on the Indonesian website
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be offered in two variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5206 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5206 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N arrives at dealers ahead of launch