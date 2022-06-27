2022 Mahindra Scorpio N arrives at dealers ahead of launch

- The Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched in India today

- The model is expected to be offered in five variants

Just hours prior to the launch of the new Mahindra Scorpio N, images of the model arriving at local dealerships have surfaced on the web. The new-gen SUV, which will be sold alongside the current-gen Scorpio (to be called Scorpio Classic), is expected to be available in five variants.

As seen in the images, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered in a shade of black. The model gets projector headlamps, a new six-slat grille with chrome inserts, C-shaped LED DRLs, new dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in MRF Wanderer tyres, body cladding all around, contrast-coloured roof rails, new front and rear bumpers, redesigned tail-gate, vertically stacked LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, and the new Mahindra logo.

Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio N will receive features in the form of a dual-tone theme, a revised instrument console, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, an engine start-stop button, a new touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, and an electric sunroof.

Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine mated to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. To know more about the power output of the new Scorpio N, click here.

Image Source