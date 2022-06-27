CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be offered in two variants

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be offered in two variants only

    - Will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel churning out 130bhp and 300Nm of torque

    As we near the launch of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, the outgoing model, the Mahindra Scorpio will also receive subtle cosmetic updates and be renamed ‘Mahindra Scorpio Classic’. While the exact launch timeline is yet to be known, we can tell you that the Scorpio Classic will be offered in two variants. 

    Two variants and two seating configurations

    The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in S and S11 variants in both seven and nine-seat configurations. Currently, the Scorpio can be had in S3+, S5, S7, S9, and S11 trims. The S5, S7, and S9 variants are most likely to be axed. The Classic will also feature a revised front grille, tweaked bumpers, and the new brand logo. 

    Powertrain details

    Mechanically, the Scorpio Classic will be powered by the Thar-sourced 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel engine that has an output of 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. It will be coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox that will send power to the rear wheels. 

    New Mahindra Scorpio-N tail lamp design revealed ahead of today's launch

