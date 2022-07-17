CarWale
    India-bound Hyundai Stargazer Vs Kia Carens Vs Mahindra Marazzo dimensions compared

    Desirazu Venkat

    259 Views
    India-bound Hyundai Stargazer Vs Kia Carens Vs Mahindra Marazzo dimensions compared

    -80mm shorter than the Kia Carens

    -15mm longer than the XL6

    Introduction

    Hyundai has entered the budget MPV market in MPV crazy Indonesia with the Stargazer. It fits in their hierarchy below the Staria and has quite a few rivals in the Asian nation. It’s expected to arrive in India in 2023 and will take on the likes of the Kia Carens, Maruti XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo and here is how it stands up against them in terms of dimensions. 

    Hyundai Stagazer dimensions

    The Hyundai Stargazer measures 4460mm in length, 1780mm in width and 1690mm in height. The all-important wheelbase stands at 2780mm. Boot space stands at 200-litre with the third row up and 585 litres with the seats folded down.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia Carens dimensions

    In comparison, the Kia Carens measures 4540mm in length (+80mm), 1800mm in width (+20mm) and 1708mm in height (+18mm). The all-important wheelbase is identical at 2780mm. Boot space stands at 216-litre  (+16-litres) with the third row up and 645 litres with the seats folded down (+60-litres).

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Maruti XL6 dimensions

    The Maruti Suzuki XL6 measures 4445mm in length (-15mm), 1775mm in width (-25mm) and 1755mm in height (+65mm). The wheelbase stands at 2740mm (-40mm). Boot space stands at 209 litres (+9 litres) with the third row up and 550-litres with the third row down (+35-litres) and 692 litres with the entire rear section folded down.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra Marazzo dimensions

    The Mahindra Marazzo is the largest car in this fray with a length of 4585mm (+125mm), the width of 1866mm (+86mm) and height of 1774mm (+84mm). The wheelbase stands at 2760mm (-20mm). The boot space stands at 190 litres (-10 litres) with the third row up and 680 litres (+35-litres) with the third row down. 

