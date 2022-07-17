CarWale
    Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept pays tribute to 1974 Pony Coupe from 1974

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    513 Views
    -         Retro futuristic concept is hydrogen-powered

    -         1974 Pony Coupe was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter

    Paying homage to the carmaker’s heritage, Hyundai took wraps off as a special concept car at their N Day, celebrated on 15th July. It’s called N Vision 74, which is a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell powered hybrid which looks like a retro-modern take on Hyundai’s Pony Coupe Concept showcased in 1974. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Side View

    The original Hyundai Pony Coupe concept was developed by the legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. It was then built into prototypes for the Korean carmaker's first production sports car. However, it never reached the production line. Now, the N Vision 74 Concept shows us what the Pony Coupe could have been if it was made today, while also focusing on the technological prowess Hyundai has to showcase in a hydrogen fuel cell. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Side View

    The Parametric Pixel seen on the Ioniq 6 is present here lending the 70’s feel to the sharp-looking sports coupe. The flat design, upright B-pillar, sloping roofline, air intakes on the side, large diffuser at the back, aero-disc wheels, and a massive wing makes the N Vision 74 look like its straight out of a sci-fi movie which has robocops, spaceships and synth music. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for the hydrogen-powered powertrain, Hyundai claims its engineers have developed a hybrid structure of a battery-electric in combination with an FCEV system for an all-new layout. So there’s a fuel cell system and a battery-electric system powering the N Vision 74 together. With two different power sources used depending on different driving conditions, the cooling efficiency is improved claims the carmaker. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter

    With the unique FCEV powertrain packed in iconic design, the Hyundai N Vision 74 is looking at a solution to long-range and fast refuelling. It won’t see the production line either, but the technology it showcases just might.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Rear Three Quarter
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon EV Prime — All you need to know
     Next 
    Hyundai RN22e Concept is Ioniq 6 on steroids

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
