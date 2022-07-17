Next-generation Hyundai Tucson bookings to open tomorrow

-To be available with both petrol and diesel power

-To be available with both petrol and diesel power

-First Hyundai to get SmartSense ADAS

Bookings for the Hyundai Tucson will open from tomorrow across the country. It will be sold exclusively in the Signature premium showrooms that currently retail the Alcazar and the i20N. These are Hyundai’s specialised showrooms that retail their premium cars and in the past also sold the Elantra.

The Tucson, in this new generation, was unveiled for India on 13 July and is the South Korean automaker’s new flagship SUV. It brings in a new design language, interiors, feature list and for the first time its SmartSense ADAS technology.

It will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with both being offered with a six-speed automatic and eight-speed automatic. Hyundai is also introducing its HTRAC AWD technology and we expect that will be offered only with the diesel engine as had been the case with the previous-generation car.

The Tucson will be launched in India on 4 August and takes on the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq and higher variants of the Jeep Compass.