Hyundai RN22e Concept is Ioniq 6 on steroids

- Race-track-ready version of the new electric four-door

- Shows electrified N brand's vision and direction

Hyundai celebrated 15th July as N Day. On that day, not one but two futuristic N Concepts were revealed – N Vision 74 Concept, and this RN22e Concept. Based on the recently unveiled Ioniq 6, the RN22e is a futuristic, track-ready version of the four-door sedan that could give some actual GT3 category race cars a run for their money – at least in terms of looks.

With a confirmed imminent electric N model, it couldn’t be better than this. The RN22e’s got e-LSD, torque vectoring by twin-clutch, and Corner Carving Differential to make it more of a ‘corner rascal’ than any other N model before, asserts the Korean carmaker. There are 3D printed parts used to keep the weight down and rigidity high for the corner attacking capability.

The RN22e has an AWD setup and is based on the E-GMP platform. Power output is expected to be the same as the Kia EV6 GT. And more than power output, Hyundai is focusing on the track-optimised brakes which are four-piston monoblock callipers and a 400mm hybrid disc which is made to withstand the weight of its power electric (PE) system. In addition, Hyundai N is planning to use RN22e to study how the regen-braking that controls yaw and corner attack.

With the RN22e, Hyundai will be testing N Sound+ technology for their future electric models. Along with it the N e-shift feature which will provide vibrations and shifting feel to go with the sound will also be tested. Making use of the Ioniq 6's streamliner design, RN22e will also leverage the aerodynamic design to further develop it for motorsport where along with aesthetics, it will also be functional.

The Hyundai RN22e will help the carmaker develop and improve its various technologies of EV making and so we could see the benefit of it in some of the future mass-produced Hyundai EVs along with electric N models.