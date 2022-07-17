2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled – Now in Pictures

The newest version of the Hyundai Tucson has finally landed in India. While the bookings are slated to commence from tomorrow, here’s a quick look at what’s new on the Korean carmaker’s refreshed flagship SUV.

The front fascia of the Tucson is one of the most attractive profile that holds the new ‘parametric-jewel’ themed front grille finish in dark chrome. The grille also integrates the LED DRLs that blend with the design when switched off. The headlamps are now vertically stacked and there’s a silver skid plate at the bottom.

The increased dimensions are most evident from the side where the Tucson now measures over 4,600mm in length. The squared wheel arches get plastic cladding surrounds and the three fin-type inserts are also applied on the sloping roofline near the rear quarter glass.

The posterior looks striking with the wide fang-type design for the tail lamps. The number plate slot is now boot-mounted and the parametric-jewel design can be seen on the rear bumper lending it a sporty appeal. Another interesting element is the rear wiper which is hidden below the stop lamp.

Inside, the Tucson gets a redesigned cabin with a black and white theme. The highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, a wireless charger, electrically-adjustable front seats with heated and cooling functions, a panoramic sunroof, and touch-based HVAC system.

At the rear, the passengers benefit from aircon vents, two USB ports, all three headrests, and a passenger-seat walk-in device that reclines the front passenger seat forward with the help of a button. Then there’s Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car technology that offers features like remote lock/unlock, remote AC on/off, and vehicle tracking.

The Hyundai Tucson is also the first model by the carmaker to debut ADAS technology. It is equipped with features like forward collision alert and avoidance, blind-spot collision warning and avoidance, lane departure and lane follow assist, high beam assist, and rear cross-traffic warning, and collision-avoidance.

In terms of powertrain, the Hyundai Tucson is offered with two choices. The 2.0-litre petrol engine that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission is tuned to produce 154bhp and 192Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 184bhp and 416Nm of torque is coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive configuration. Additional,ly there are four drive modes to choose from – Eco, Normal, Sport, and Smart.